Google Doodle Salutes 4th of July With Red, White and Blue Cheer

Google Doodle is celebrating the Fourth of July with a particularly upbeat animated gif.

The "G" dons a classic chef's hat, flipping a burger high into the air and landing it right back onto the grill. Each "o" wears an Uncle Sam hat and dances with sparklers. The second "g" stands atop a box and sings into a microphone -- perhaps Yankee Doodle Dandy. The "l" is a pole flying the American flag. And the final "e" licks a classic summer treat: a red, white and blue Bomb Pop. You can almost taste the cherry, lime and blue raspberry -- and wish you'd picked up a box.

With the recent bursts of intense news in the US, including Supreme Court decisions, rising food and gas prices and a barrage of flight cancellations and delays, Monday's Doodle reminds Americans of the simple delights of the holiday.

Clicking on the Doodle takes you to a search for the "Fourth of July" and to a surprise: animated fireworks that light up the page in blasts of red, white and blue, including images of the American flag.

The Doodle, which appears only in the United States, marks the 226th anniversary of July 4, 1776, when representatives from the 13 colonies signed the Declaration of Independence, announcing the decision of the colonies to separate from the British monarchy. The Revolutionary War ended just over six years later when Britain officially accepted American independence.