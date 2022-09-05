Google Doodle Gives a Hand to America's Workers

Monday is Labor Day in the US, a holiday that typically marked by get-togethers at backyard barbecues, the beach or mountain retreats. But it's also the day we honor the contributions of the nation's laborers.

Falling each year on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a national holiday that honors the social and economic achievements of American workers. Although already celebrated in dozens of states, it became an official federal holiday in 1894 after the deadly riots of the Pullman Strike, which pitted railway workers against railroad companies and the US government.

To honor their work, Google on Monday dedicated its Doodle to one of the key tools of any trade: the hand. The Doodle focuses on hands engaged in a variety of work, including plumbing, painting and cake decorating.

So, while you're enjoying this day off from work or school, maybe take a moment to reflect on why today is a holiday and honor those workers who fought for many of the employment benefits many of us take for granted.