Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine's Day With Raindrops

Tuesday's Google Doodle offered a sprinkling of romance for Valentine's Day 2023. The animated Doodle shows a raindrop rescuing another from sliding to its doom by joining together to form a single, heart-shaped drop.

"Rain or shine, will you be mine?" it says on its Doodle page.

The search giant noted that Feb. 14 was the beginning of birds' mating season in European countries during the Middle Ages. This was linked to love, prompting annual celebrations. The tradition spread to the rest of the world in the 17th century.

On Monday, Google said searches for "date night ideas" spiked in the days leading up to Feb. 14. Searches for "heart-shaped pizza" also spike every February in the US.