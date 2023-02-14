Rihanna's Halftime Show Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl's Movie Trailers 'The Flash' Trailer White House: It's Not Aliens Valentine's Freebies A ChatGPT Dating Profile Best and Worst Onscreen Couples
Culture Internet Culture

Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine's Day With Raindrops

The Feb. 14 Doodle sees love blossom in showery weather.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Two raindrops join together to form a single, heart-shaped drop against a pink background that includes the Google logo
The Valentine's Day 2023 Google Doodle features raindrops in love.
Google

Tuesday's Google Doodle offered a sprinkling of romance for Valentine's Day 2023. The animated Doodle shows a raindrop rescuing another from sliding to its doom by joining together to form a single, heart-shaped drop.

"Rain or shine, will you be mine?" it says on its Doodle page.

The search giant noted that Feb. 14 was the beginning of birds' mating season in European countries during the Middle Ages. This was linked to love, prompting annual celebrations. The tradition spread to the rest of the world in the 17th century.

On Monday, Google said searches for "date night ideas" spiked in the days leading up to Feb. 14. Searches for "heart-shaped pizza" also spike every February in the US.

