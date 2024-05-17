Finished Today's Wordle? Try These 10 Puzzle Games Next

Wordle was 2022's biggest word game, and it continues to be a smash hit. It was created by Josh Wardle for his partner, and it was later bought by the New York Times. CNET's Gael Cooper has loads of tips and tricks to tackle each Wordle puzzle, but if you're finished with today's game -- or just want more puzzles to keep your mind ticking -- there are a ton of options worth your time.

Wordle asks players to figure out a five-letter word in six or fewer guesses (we have a two-step strategy to help you solve the puzzle every time). After each guess, the game shows gray blocks for wrong letters, yellow blocks for right letters in the wrong spot and green blocks for right letters in the correct spot. It's addictive, but after you solve the daily puzzle or use up all your guesses, you have to wait until the next day to play again.

You've likely already learned some tips, tricks and lessons from the popular word game, so why not apply your newly honed problem-solving skills to other puzzles, too? After all, Wordle isn't the only game in town. Here are 10 other puzzle games to play.

Connections

I know it's old, but I'm not even going to try to figure this out. Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Another NYT-owned puzzle, Connections is a tricky word game. "Players must select four groups of four words without making more than four mistakes," the NYT wrote on X, formerly Twitter. There are also four color-coded difficulty levels for each game; yellow is the easiest, then green, the blue and finally purple. The game is also similar to the BBC quiz show Only Connect, and the show's host took to X to point out the connection -- see what I did there?

You can play Connections on any web browser, but you need a NYT subscription (which starts at $1 a week) to play.

Multiple word Wordle spinoffs: Dordle, Quordle, Octordle and Sedecordle

Quordle has you solve four word puzzles at once which sounds daunting. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Are you up for a challenge? If you love Wordle and want puzzle games that takes more brain power, you'll want to check out either Dordle, Quordle, Octordle or Sedecordle. Each of these word games resemble Wordle, but add more rows, columns and words to solve. Each requires you to simultaneously solve a different number of words at once: Dordle has you solving two words, Quordle four at once, Octordle eight at once, and Sedecordle a whopping 16. Good luck.

You can play Dordle, Quordle, Octordle or Sedecordle on any web browser.

Word Master

This Wordle remake functions almost exactly like the original, but with a small tweak. Word Master uses gray, yellow and green blocks in the same way as Wordle, but Word Master lets you play unlimited games at a time so you don't have to wait 24 hours for the next puzzle.

You can play Word Master on any web browser.

Hello Wordl

Hello Wordl -- another Wordle remake -- gives you six tries to guess a word and uses the same colored blocks to track your progress. Hello Wordl lets you play as many games as you want, like Word Master, but it also lets you change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can choose to solve for words with between four and 11 letters. But no matter how long the word is, you still only get six guesses.

You can play Hello Wordl on any web browser.

Lewdle

"Lewdle is a game about rude words," this game's content advisory reads. "If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, it likely isn't for you." Translation: It's Wordle, but with bad words. The words range from mild -- like poopy -- to words that would make a sailor blush. Thankfully, despite this game's content warning, slurs are not included. Like Wordle, gray, yellow and green blocks are used in the same way and there's only one puzzle per day. So go forth and let the bad words flow!

You can play Lewdle on any web browser. You can also download this title from Apple's App Store or the Google Play store.

Antiwordle

Not off to a great start with this Antiwordle puzzle. Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Tired of seeing those grey, yellow and green blocks plastered all over your social media feed? Give Antiwordle a try. While Wordle wants you to guess a word in as few tries as possible, Antiwordle wants you to avoid the word by guessing as many times as possible. When you guess, letters will turn gray, yellow or red. Gray means the letter isn't in the word and can't be used again, yellow means the letter is in the word and must be included in each subsequent guess and red means the letter is in the exact position within the word and is locked in place. If you can use every letter on the keyboard without getting the word correct, you win. And honestly, I've found this version of Wordle to be much harder than the original.

You can play Antiwordle on any web browser.

Absurdle

Absurdle bills itself as the "adversarial version" of Wordle. While Wordle nudges you in the right direction with each guess, Absurdle is trying to avoid giving you the correct answer. According to the game's website, "With each guess, Absurdle reveals as little information as possible, changing the secret word if need be." Absurdle doesn't pick a word at the beginning of the game for the player to guess. Instead, it uses the player's guesses to narrow its list of words down in an effort to make the game go as long as possible. The final word might not even include a yellow letter from one of your earlier guesses either. You can guess as many times as you want, which is helpful, and the best score you can get is four. Have fun!

You can play Absurdle on any web browser.

