Elon Musk Says 'Woke Mind Virus Is Making Netflix Unwatchable'

Elon Musk bashed Netflix on Tuesday evening following news the streaming service lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022.

"The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable," the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla tweeted.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Netflix announced a drop in subscribers earlier on Tuesday. The streaming service said it expects to shed 2 million more paying customers during the three-month span from April to June. Netflix's stock dropped 35% on Wednesday following the news.

Musk answered some replies to his tweet. One user commented that "woke mind virus is the biggest threat to the civilization," to which Musk replied "yes."

Another wrote, "Not just Netflix. Movies in general, video games, TV, it's all infested with current year trend woke garbage for fear [of] offending a green-haired freak next to the ban button. Nothing original anymore at all, except for media coming out of places like Japan or Korea, ironically." Musk replied twice, saying, "true," and adding, "Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy?"

Musk didn't specify which Netflix films or TV shows sparked this opinion. The term "woke" is often used as a pejorative by conservative and far-right commentators engaging in culture wars over the values depicted in modern entertainment.

With more than 82 million followers, Musk is one of the most followed people on Twitter. He's extremely vocal on the platform, and has made provocative statements in the past.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix listed inter-related factors it believes are slowing growth. These included the streaming sector's dependency on the adoption of broadband, password sharing among subscribers and the arrival of new streaming services (such as Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max) in recent years. Netflix also blamed "macro factors" including rising inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Netflix suspended its services in Russia in early March).

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.