Elon Musk Isn't Joining Twitter's Board After All

Photo by Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board of directors, the social network's CEO tweeted on Sunday, the latest twist in the Tesla chief's quickly evolving relationship with the social media company.

In a note to staff later made public, Parag Agrawal said Musk turned down a board seat on April 9, the day the appointment was supposed to become effective. The decision followed Musk's disclosure on April 4 that he had accumulated a 9.2% stake in the company, which makes him the largest shareholder in the company.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Agrawal didn't say why Musk had declined the board seat but said the decision was "for the best." The company would "remain open to his input," he said.

"We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input."

Shortly afterward, Elon Musk tweeted a single emoji -- a face with eyes closed and hand over mouth -- which was subsequently deleted.

🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2022

The soap opera-worthy turn of events capped a week during which Musk tweeted polls about Twitter to his 81 million followers as more about his involvement became known. Since word of his stake went public, Musk has tweeted about the company's role in preserving free speech and questioned whether the social network is "dying." The flurry of activity had many suggesting Musk would push for change at the company, which lags behind peers like Facebook, TikTok and Instagram in users and engagement.

As part of his agreement to join the board, Musk had pledged to cap any investment in Twitter at 14.9% while he served a two-year term. With the agreement now scrapped, Musk may be able to continue adding to his stake.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief took his stake, worth about $2.89 billion, on March 14, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The stock purchase makes Musk the social network's biggest shareholder.