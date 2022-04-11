Elon Musk isn't joining Twitter's board after all, CEO says

Photo by Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has decided not to join Twitter's board, according to a statement released via tweet by CEO Parag Agrawal.

This comes days after Agrawal announced on April 5 that Musk would be joining the board.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

"Elon Musk has decided not to join our board," said Agrawal. "Here's what I can share about what happened.

"We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input."

Shortly afterward, Elon Musk posted this tweet, with just a single emoji -- a face with eyes closed and hand over mouth. It has since been deleted.

🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2022

The Tesla chief took a 9.2% stake in the social media site on March 14, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The stock purchase makes Musk the social network's biggest shareholder.

Since his stake went public, Musk has tweeted about the company's role in preserving free speech and question whether the social network is "dying." The flurry of activity had many suggesting Musk would push for change at the company, which lags behind peers like Facebook, TikTok and Instagram in users and engagement.

Musk's shares are worth $2.89 billion, based on Twitter's closing price Friday.