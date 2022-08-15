Doodle for Google Winner Cares for Herself by Not Going It Alone

Sometimes caring for yourself means recognizing that there are others in the world who are also there to care for you.

That realization is the cornerstone of a Doodle created by high schooler Sophie Araque-Liu. Google announced Tuesday that her Doodle, titled Not Alone, is the winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition, an annual contest open to school kids across the US. This year's theme was "I care for myself by..."

Along with artwork, contestants were asked to submit a brief description of their theme in their own words. This is how the Florida high school student explained how she cares for herself:

"I care for myself by accepting others' care for me. Often, I struggle to shoulder a burden on my own, and forget that I have so many people, like my mom, who care about me and want to help me. Opening up and letting others support me not only relieves my stress -- it also lets me tackle things I could never do on my own."

Google said Sophie's message of leaning on one's support system resonated with the contest's judges and felt it would resonate with others who have been through tough times.

Certainly, mental health challenges are around all of us, even for kids. Experts say the key for parents is to ensure their children feel comfortable expressing their feelings and getting help when they need it. Mental health is a crucial part of overall health and should be regularly discussed in all homes.

In addition to her Doodle being featured on Google's home page for a day, Sophie will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, as well as a $50,000 technology award for her school.

Her Doodle is also included in a gallery of artwork for all the state winners chosen from submissions made by K-12 students in the US, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.