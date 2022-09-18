'Don't Worry Darling': The Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Drama Explained

Don't Worry Darling is the movie making headlines for the wrong reasons. It's endlessly mired in controversy, with rumors of on-set rifts between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh, not to mention a strange saga involving Harry Styles allegedly spitting on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, where the film debuted this week. Here's a breakdown of the madness.

What's with the drama among the cast?

Where to begin? Let's start with Shia LaBeouf.

LaBeouf was initially cast as main character Jack Chambers, but was quickly fired by Wilde and replaced by pop star Harry Styles after reported clashes on set.

Wilde discussed LaBeouf in a Variety profile.

"His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," Wilde explained. "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work."

LaBeouf in turn claims he wasn't fired, but quit, and sent Variety a video message from Wilde where she appears to be asking LaBeouf to come back to the set because she wasn't "ready to give up on this yet."

In the message Wilde appears to refer to conflict with Pugh:

"You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo," Wilde says in the video, "and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace -- and I respect your point of view, I respect hers -- but if you guys can do it, what do you think?"

This has led to folks online spiraling about a rumored rift between Wilde and Pugh. There are thousands of tweets and a broad online discourse with fans analyzing and agonizing over social media posts, body language in group cast shots and eye contact (or lack thereof). Wilde was asked about the rumored rift at a press conference for Don't Worry Darling ahead of its screening at the Venice Film Festival.

"I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead," Wilde said. "She's amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute, I think it's sufficiently well nourished."

Florence Pugh refuses to make eye contact with Olivia Wilde during the 4-minute #Venezia79 standing ovation for #DontWorryDarling.

'Spitgate' gets internet drooling

But on Monday, the internet went feral over any and all interactions between members of the cast at the press conference and the Venice Film Festival movie showing itself. Folks are debating the smallest interaction between the stars of the movie, from the seating order, to reactions to questions at the press conference. Social media is in meltdown over one wild theory: that Harry Styles secretly spat at his co-star, Chris Pine, before the movie's showing at the film festival.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth

Okay with this enhanced video… YOU CANT TELL ME HARRY STYLES DIDNT SPIT ON CHRIS PINE 🤣🤣 The mouth movement from harry and the reaction from Chris WHAT IS HAPPENING 💀💀

People are going over this short piece of footage with a fine-tooth comb. After close examination I am absolutely of the opinion that Styles did not spit on Pine because that would be insane. And on Tuesday, a representative for Pine called the spit saga "a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." In a statement provided to People, the representative added that "there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Incredibly, Harry Styles addressed the incident during a concert in New York.

Harry Styles: "It's wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."

"It's wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York," he said, midway through a concert."I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."

Harry Styles is an absolute genius.

There are other elements to the story. A relationship between Styles and Wilde is reported to have begun during the filming of Don't Worry Darling. Wilde was previously married to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and was recently served what is reported to be custody papers live on stage at Cinema-Con in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, an image of Pine appearing to tune out while Styles spoke at a press conference for the film has emerged as the meme of the week.

What is Don't Worry Darling about?

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s. Jack Chambers (played by mega-popular singer Harry Styles) lives with his wife Alice (played by Pugh) in a company town in California. A mystery plays out when Alice begins to investigate the company her husband works for. Her investigation into the company's "Victory Project" begins to tear at the fabric of their happy life.

When can I watch Don't Worry Darling?

Don't Worry Darling just made its debut at the Venice Film Festival, but won't be available to watch in the US until Sept. 23. Styles will also be seen in My Policeman on Amazon Prime Video this year.

What do reviews of the movie say?

Early reviews for the movie have been mixed so far. At time of writing, the movie is sitting at 39% on Rotten Tomatoes and 49 on CNET sister site Metacritic. Those are low scores, especially considering that Wilde's first movie, Booksmart, released in 2019, was universally adored by critics.

Most reviews seem to consider the movie a little undercooked. Critic Hannah Strong called it "fairly rote and unimaginative," and Justin Chang from the Los Angeles Times said its failure is "primarily one of imagination."

It is worth noting, however, that the movie received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and that Florence Pugh's performance in the movie has been roundly praised by critics and those who watched the movie at the festival.