iPhone 14 Rumors DIY Poster Hangers Wordle Tips Best Smart Thermostats Labor Day Sales Download Apple's Latest Updates Protect Your Money Pay Less for Gas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Internet Culture

Bizzare Facebook Bug Breaks Your Feed With Posts to Celebrities

If your Facebook feed is filled exclusively with posts from people you don't know onto the walls of celebrity accounts, you're not alone.

Daniel Van Boom headshot
Daniel Van Boom
gettyimages-1241064663
SOPA Images/Getty

Facebook is broken, and in a most unusual way. As of around 11:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, Facebook users began complaining of a strange bug: Their feeds consist only of random people posting on celebrities' walls. Scrolling down my own feed, all I can see is posts, sent from people I've never met, to the official pages of The Beatles, Gorillaz and System of a Down. 

DownDetector recieved a spike in complaints about Facebook, indicating a widespread problem. Judging from tweets from confused Facebook users, however, it doesn't appear as though anyone's Facebook is down -- just weird.

screenshot-2022-08-24-174312.pngEnlarge Image
Facebook screenshot/Daniel Van Boom

Taking advantage of the unusual glitch, some users have begun posting memes to celebrities pages, like the one above. I've seen others jokingly circulate their Venmo details asking for donations, and others promote their own small business. 

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 