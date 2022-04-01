April Fools' Day 2022: Butterfinger Mayo, Invisible Earbuds and Other Jokes

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

I think we're all in need of a good laugh, and April 1 is here for us. April Fools' Day is a time devoted to jokes and pranks, and plenty of companies are trying their hand at generating some giggles this year. We've rounded up some of the funniest and weirdest entries for 2022, so get ready for a little comic relief.

Google, which in previous years had delivered the internet through toilets and announced Google Play for Pets, sat out the last two years. Will it get back into the game for 2022? I'm keeping an eye out.

Stay tuned here for updates as more jokes land on Friday.

Hellmann's Butterfinger Mayonnaise

Food jokes are always popular on April Fools' Day. Mayonnaise brand Hellmann's decided it would create an evil thought experiment by offering up the idea of Butterfinger Mayo, an unholy concoction that combines the egg and oil-based condiment with Butterfinger chocolate-and-peanut-butter candy bars. Hellmann's described it as "a new crispety crunchety twist to your favorite mayo."

In case this combination makes you think "yum," Hellmann's has released a real recipe for Butterfinger cake that uses mayo (which is a legitimate secret ingredient for making moist cakes).

Reddit r/place

Reddit's r/place isn't really an April Fools' joke. It's a collaborative art project that happens to take place on April Fools' Day. Reddit first ran the experiment in 2017. Over a million Reddit users placed about 16 million tiles onto a digital canvas. "The original r/place was created to explore a piece of humanity -- to examine what happens when a person doing something affects a collective," Reddit said in announcing its return. "Specifically, what happens if you only let an individual place one tile at a time, so that they must work with others to build together on a massive online cooperative canvas." So get ready to art for April Fools'.

Tushy It Takes #2

Bidet maker Tushy went all in on the potty humor with a joke dating show that puts prospective couples on matching bidet-equipped thrones for a first date. If you're into Adam Sandler's early work and don't mind tons of gross sound effects, then this is the dating show for you.

Bud Light Seltzer Really Really Retro Pack

Bud Light's image is usually one of kicking back with friends and watching sports, but the brand went in a more historic direction for April Fools'. The Bud Light Seltzer Really Really Retro Pack is aimed at Bridgerton fans who enjoy some regency romance. The fake flavors include afternoon tea, courtship cocktail, queen cake and duke delight.

JLab Invisibuds

Earbuds have gotten more and more discreet, but JLab's Invisibuds are as discreet as you can get. They're invisible. The prank promo video promises the earbuds won't play Nickelback, Stairway to Heaven or Kanye West. JLab has an actual product page where you can buy the buds for $20. I won't spoil the surprise, but you'll get something more functional than just an empty box.

Duolingo Abductions

Language-learning website and app Duolingo likes to politely remind its users to keep working on their language development skills, but sometimes it can get a little insistent. Duolingo is playing on that idea with a Better Call Saul-ish lawyer who is looking to represent anyone who had been abducted by the app's owl mascot. Stick around for the catchy jingle at the end.

Lessons.com.au Explains NFTs

Online learning provider Lessons.com.au came out with a free, timely guide for how to explain NFTs to your elderly relatives. The units of study actually sound pretty hand with names like "Imagine if you could right-click the Mona Lisa" and "It's like Facebook, but also not." I think might actually understand NFTS now.

We'll update this post as April Fools' Day jokes appear, so check back for the latest developments.