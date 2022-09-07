Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island': An Amusing Way to Say 'Notch'

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Want to travel to the Dynamic Island? Apple is hoping you do. During the company's live event on Wednesday, customers were introduced to the Dynamic Island, which replaces the iPhone's usual notch and expands and contracts into different shapes to share alerts and other activity. "Each alert has its own personality, and has been designed with its own unique character," Apple says. The Dynamic Island also displays background activity or a phone call.

The Dynamic Island will be available on the upcoming new iPhone 14 Pro, which can be preordered Sept. 9 and will be available Sept. 16. CNET's Ian Sherr calls it "still a notch, but one that's actually useful."

It also kind of sounds like an odd tourist destination, or maybe a horror movie location, and social media was quick to jump on the name, which one tweeter called "the most Apple thing they've ever Appled."

Apple naming the pill cutout the “Dynamic Island” is the most Apple thing they’ve ever Appled pic.twitter.com/tNWR21XqL1 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 7, 2022

"You can use satellite SOS to get rescued from the dynamic island," declared one tweet. Joked Wall Street Journal technology columnist Joanna Stern, "You're stranded on a dynamic island and can only bring one person with you..."

You can use satellite SOS to get rescued from the dynamic island — Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@kyleve) September 7, 2022

Where are you going on holiday this year?



Dynamic Island#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dB4kuuVHhh — Daisy Swain (@Daisy_Swain) September 7, 2022

You're stranded on a dynamic island and can only bring one person with you... pic.twitter.com/89IebDtIgX — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) September 7, 2022

Joking aside, lots of people watching Wednesday's Apple event expressed excitement about the design of the island, pill cutout, smart notch, or whatever you want to call it.

"OK, this dynamic island looks so smooth!!! That alone might be a good reason to get an iPhone 14," one Twitter user wrote.

Ok, this dynamic island looks so smooth!!!



That alone might be a good reason to get an iPhone 14 Pro!#AppleEvent #iPhone14Pro



pic.twitter.com/QXcPiJHZzi — Sergio The One ♪ (@Sergio_TheOne) September 7, 2022

The new #iPhone14Pro dynamic island is gorgeous.



In design school you're constantly being pushed to look at the little details. This is a fantastic example of that principle in action. pic.twitter.com/baBEb2JOFb — John H🇨🇦 (@jhuntr2001) September 7, 2022

The dynamic island on iPhone 14 Pro looks pretty sleek. Nice creative way to make the pill notch feel more like part of the UI. — Michael Levesque (@michaelltd) September 7, 2022

Not sure too many people will spend $1,000+ just for a vacation to the Dynamic Island, but to each their own.