Grammy Winners Hogwarts Legacy Review 'Last of Us' Episode 5 Coming Early Frozen Yogurt Day Freebies Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Popular Tax Deduction Wordle Hints for Feb. 6
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Internet Culture

Animal Shelter Will Bury Your Ex's Name in Cat Litter for Valentine's Day

Kitties are ready to piss all over your former flame's good name.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
getty cat
Mariia Zotova/Getty Images

Valentine's Day dredging up pissy thoughts of a former flame? Consider burying your ex under a mound of stinky kitty litter. 

An Ohio animal shelter is offering the opportunity to do that this Valentine's Day. Sort of. 

In exchange for a $5 donation (that's about £4.16, AU$7.27), the Animal Friends and Humane Society will write the name of your ex in a litter box and give it to felines who will then happily bury your once-special someone with their smelly business.

The "Do you have a crappy ex?" fundraiser runs through Feb. 12, and the shelter will post a Facebook video showcasing submissions on Valentine's Day. "Don't spend this Valentines Day down in the dumps," the fundraiser says. "Instead cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need."

The website for the fundraiser shows an image of a cardbox box with litter pushed aside to reveal names like "Andrew," "Alex" and "Hope" written on the box's bottom. You can get your ex's name enshrined in a litter box by donating through Venmo or in person at the Hamilton, Ohio shelter. 

Valentine's Day revenge seekers can also commemorate the holiday by naming a cockroach after their ex, an offering by some zoos.