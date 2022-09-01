Amtrak's One-Word Tweet Takes Off Like a Bullet Train

Someone on Amtrak's social media team might be on the fast track to a promotion. A one-word tweet from the rail service's official Twitter account on Thursday has taken off faster than a super speedy Shinkansen.

"Trains," the tweet says simply.

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

Two and a half hours after the account tweeted the minimalistic message, it had been retweeted upward of 11,000 times and gotten more than 60,000 likes and over a thousand comments, including responses from multiple brands sharing their own one-word descriptors.

"News," The Washington Post tweeted. "Radio," wrote NPR. Marriott Bonvoy chimed in with "hotels," while Intuit Mailchimp went with an on-point "emails," and NASA opted for a sleeper: "universe."

news — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2022

hotels — Marriott Bonvoy (@MarriottBonvoy) September 1, 2022

emails — Intuit Mailchimp (@Mailchimp) September 1, 2022

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

CNET got on track with the trend too: "Tech," as did CNET Cars: "cars."

Tech — CNET (@CNET) September 1, 2022

cars — CNET Cars (@CNETCars) September 1, 2022

Amtrak didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the tweet, which has also drawn responses from railway fans sharing lovely views snapped from train windows, plus lots of snark and puns: "YES. Real trains. With wires. Electric!" "This tracks," several people noted of the tweet.

From my seat on the Amtrak Surfliner! pic.twitter.com/BMd0TvC4VI — RG (@digitaldad27) September 1, 2022

YES. Real trains. With wires. Electric! — Jakob (@odoruhako) September 1, 2022

Amtrak is just the latest seemingly old-school, more traditional company to use social media to twist the perception of itself through bizarre posts that go viral and both charm and annoy the media masses. But perhaps none has been so succinct as Amtrak's. As my CNET colleague Queenie Wong details here, companies try every trick, stunt or ploy they can conjure up to catch your eye online, sometimes with mixed results.

"This went from cute, quirky tweet to stupid Brand Twitter meme in record time," one Tweeter wrote of the ubiquitous one-word format spurred by Amtrak. "I hate it here."

This went from cute, quirky tweet to stupid Brand Twitter meme in record time. I hate it here https://t.co/jUymAuzE1b — Kevin McShane's Severed Outie (@kmcshane) September 1, 2022

Amtrak provides long-distance and inter-city rail service to 46 of the 48 contiguous US states and to nine cities in Canada. Because this is the internet we're talking about here, the Amtrak tweet has also become occasion for Twitter users to respond not only with jokes, but complaints -- about Amtrak specifically and mass transit in the US compared with that of Europe or Japan more generally.

This whole thing has the potential to go off the rails very, very quickly.