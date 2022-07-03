I Tried the New Marshmello Limited-Edition Coca-Cola. Here's What It Tastes Like

Coca-Cola has another new Coke coming this month for its Creations line, the company announced Wednesday. The new flavor -- strawberry and watermelon fusion -- was co-created with electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello. This flavor is much more normal than Coca-Cola's first two releases: Coke Starlight, a space-flavored soda, and the pixel-flavored Coke Byte. I tried it and it actually tastes how the company says it should -- with a few other unexpected flavors.

"We created a vibey blend of my favorite flavors in this all-new mix. I think it tastes amazing and I hope fans love it too," Marshmello said in a press release. Marshmello is the first artist ever to co-create a drink with Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola is planning to release even more limited-edition Coke Creations beverages this year. Here's what you need to know about the new Marshmello Limited Edition Coke.

How my Marshmello Coca-Cola taste test went

Sorry, but it doesn't taste like marshmallows.

The new Coke arrived in a tall, slender white can with Marshmello's signature logo. The color of the Coke is brown; I thought it would have a reddish hue, like the Starlight soda. To me, it smells like gummy bears that have been soaking in Coca-Cola.

Upon trying the Coke, it does indeed taste like strawberry and watermelon -- mostly strawberry -- but there's also a hint of ginger. The aftertaste reminds me of the Fruit Stripe gum. It also has a slight Coca-Cola taste and is very carbonated. Unlike the Coca-Cola Byte Zero Sugar, I can't really taste the aspartame because the sweetness is a bit tamer. There's another flavor that I can't quite put my finger on. Maybe cream soda?

When can you buy the new Marshmello Coke?

Marshmello's Coca-Cola isn't available yet, but you'll be able to purchase it in the US starting July 11. Coca-Cola says you'll be able to buy individual slim 12-ounce cans. There's also a Zero Sugar version of the Coke.

Coca-Cola

Where to buy a Marshmello Coke when it's available

Unlike Coke Byte, which was only available online, you'll be able to get Marshmello's Limited Edition Coke in stores. Coca-Cola didn't say how long the newest flavor would be available or if it's only available in limited quantities.

What do the new cans look like?

Coca-Cola partnered with Forpeople to create the packaging design. The slim cans have black-and-white visuals "to pay homage to the artist's signature aesthetic," with the text written in dripped 1800s handwritten script.

There's also a Melloverse you can experience

Yes, that's right. Marshmello's Coca-Cola Creations flavor will debut on Loserfruit's Twitch channel on July 9, two days before the Coke is released. While there, you can participate in an adventure and gain exclusive access to meta-merch designed by Zepeto.

Beginning July 25, you can scan the QR code on your can to visit the Coca-Cola Creations site, where you can listen to Marshmello's latest track.