Culture

How to Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for the Price of a Gallon of Gas

Customers can enjoy the deal every Wednesday by asking for the "Beat the Pump Original Glazed Dozen" at participating locations.

Sarah Lord headshot
Sarah Lord
a dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen glazed donuts for the price of a gallon of gas every Wednesday through Labor Day. 
Krispy Kreme Donuts

Gas prices may be high (though falling), but Krispy Kreme is looking to make them taste a little sweeter. Every Wednesday through Labor Day, the donut-maker is offering a dozen glazed donuts for the price of a gallon of gas

The price will be determined by the national gas average listed on AAA.com every Monday -- it's $4.06 today -- with the company posting the price the next day. 

Here's how to grab your donuts:

1. Check to see if your local Krispy Kreme is participating in the promotion.

Not every Krispy Kreme location is participating, and the promotion isn't valid in all of Canada. Check the list here to see if your local Krispy Kreme comes up.  

2. Head to a Krispy Kreme on Wednesday.

You can only get the promotion on Wednesdays, so make sure that's when you head to a store.

3. Ask for the "Beat the Pump Dozen."

You must specifically ask for the "Beat the Pump Dozen" in order to get the offer. Once you do, you should be able to get the entire dozen for the price of a gallon of gas. 

The offer is only available for the Original Glazed donut and has a limit of two per customer. 

