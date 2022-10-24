How to Avoid Having Your Flight Delayed or Canceled Over Thanksgiving

Americans are returning to air travel in a big way, and flight delays and cancelations have become commonplace. On Oct. 23, more than 4,800 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed -- and 98 were scratched outright.



Things are improving somewhat -- total cancellations dropped to 3% in August 2022, compared to more than 7% earlier in the year, according to Expedia's 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report. But that's still well above the 2019 average of 1.9%.

Expect more headaches as we head into the holidays: More than half of Americans plan to travel for either Thanksgiving or Christmas, according to a survey from travel site Hopper.

There's not a lot you can do to stop a specific flight from being delayed or canceled. But there are some commonsense steps that will give you a better shot at making it to your destination on time.

1. Fly earlier in the day

Depart before 3 p.m. to reduce the chance of a cancellation, according to the Official Airline Guide, a UK-based global travel data provider. Flights that depart after then have a 50% higher chance on average of being cut.

Almost all airlines will work to get you on the next available flight, but if you've booked the last flight of the day, that may mean having to wait until morning or later.



2. Fly during the off-season

Flight delays were 40 minutes shorter during March and April 2022 than during the popular summer months, according to the Official Airline Guide. Fall 2022 saw delays decline again, but that may change as the holiday travel season heats up. Maybe skip the Christmas trip to grandma and see her in February instead?

3. Leave extra time for layovers

You might think an hour is plenty of time to make a connecting flight. But if the first leg of your journey is delayed, that hour can narrow down to 30 minutes. And with most airlines closing the plane doors about 15 minutes prior to departure, you could easily miss your connection.

These were the busiest hubs over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021, according to Statista.

Hartsfield Jackson Airport (Atlanta) Dallas Fort Worth International Los Angeles International Denver International Airport Miami International Airport Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Orlando International Airport Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

4. Download your airline's app

Opt into receiving flight notifications and start manually checking the status of your flight regularly at least 24 hours in advance. As soon as you hear your flight has been delayed or cut, find out about transferring to another.



Many airline apps will also provide up-to-date information on what gate your connecting flight is leaving from and even how to get there.

5. Monitor the weather at both airports

Start checking the weather in both places a few days before your flight. Some airlines will actually reschedule your flight in advance of a major weather front at no extra charge. If a storm is on its way, you might consider leaving a few days earlier or later or finding a different route.

6. These airports have the highest volume of delays and cancellations

According to a FlightAware analysis for CNN, these US hubs had the highest percentage of flight delays between May 27 and Sept. 5, 2022.

Chicago Midway International Airport: 37.7% Baltimore/Washington International Airport: 32.5% Orlando International Airport: 32.2% John F. Kennedy International Airport: 31% Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas): 31% Newark Liberty International Airport: 30.4% Dallas Love Field Airport: 29.1% Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 28.3% Denver International Airport: 27.5% Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 27.2%

And these airports had the highest percentage of cancellations.

1. Newark Liberty International Airport (New Jersey): 6.7%

2. LaGuardia Airport (New York): 6.7%

3. Reagan National Airport (Washington, DC): 4.8%

4. Raleigh-Durham International Airport: 3.7%

5. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: 3.5%

6. Pittsburgh International Airport: 3.4%

7. Boston Logan International Airport: 3%

8. John Glenn Columbus International Airport: 3%

9. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport: 2.9%

10. Indianapolis International Airport: 2.9%

