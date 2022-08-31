Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Culture

Heinz Wants You to Wear Clothes with Ketchup Stains

If Giorgio Armani had a thing for condiments, it might look like this.

Amanda Kooser headshot
Amanda Kooser
2 min read
A seated woman faces the camera wearing a white jacket with a prominent red ketchup stain on the chest.
Fringe is in, and so are ketchup stains.
CNW Group/Kraft Heinz Canada

Usually, spilling ketchup on your clothes is reason to get mildly upset and reach for the stain remover. But no longer will ketchup stains be seen as an inconvenience, because condiment maker Heinz has elevated the red sauce into a fashion statement.

The charmingly named Heinz Vintage Drip collection is a collaboration with used clothing retailer ThredUp. The collection consists of 157 pieces of designer clothing and streetwear, each of which has been enhanced with a ketchup stain. "This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character Heinz ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol," Heinz brand manager Alyssa Cicero said in a statement this week.

See also

Heinz is aiming to bring attention to its ketchup but also highlight the importance of recycling clothing.

"At ThredUP, we believe every piece of clothing deserves a second life -- even summer barbeque casualties," said ThredUp's vice president of integrated marketing, Erin Wallace.

The clothes are being released in two waves, one on Aug. 30 (last I checked, items are still available) and one on Sept. 13. The pieces range from a $297.99 (£256, AU$435) Gucci shirt with a stain on the hem to an $11.99 (£10, AU$18) Champion-brand tee with a stain on the chest.

If you're feeling really daring, you might pair your tomato-smeared shirt with some Wet Pants Denim.

Sure, you could make your own designer knockoffs and just splat some ketchup on any old sweater you have lying around. But there's another reason to invest in the thrifted fashion. Proceeds from the sale go to Rise Against Hunger, a nonprofit that provides hunger relief in developing nations. As far as marketing stunts go, this one is pretty tasty.