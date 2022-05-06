Happy Teacher Appreciation Week: Find Deals and Freebies Here

National Teacher Appreciation Week is almost over, but you can still get discounts and freebies from restaurants and other businesses today. The celebration honoring teachers started May 2 and ends May 6, with most deals ending Friday. Teacher Appreciation Day was also this week, on Tuesday.

Here's where to find deals this week highlighting your role as a teacher.

Applebee's

From May 2 through May 6, participating Applebee's locations are offering teachers and other school staff 20% off their meals. You'll need to show proof that you're a teacher.

AT&T

AT&T gives teachers a 25% discount on eligible unlimited wireless plans. You'll need to show proof of eligibility by providing an employee badge or employment letter.

Buffalo Wild Wings

During National Teacher Appreciation Week, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering teachers 20% off their meals. Teachers must show their ID for proof.

Freddy's

If you visit Freddy's any day during National Teacher Appreciation Week, you can get a free single topping mini sundae. You'll need to show your school ID.

Great American Cookies

Teachers can get a free original chocolate chip cookie with any purchase at from May 2 through May 6. A teacher ID must be presented.

Johnny Rockets

From May 4 to May 10, teachers with a valid ID can get a free original or deluxe shake with any in-store purchase at Johnny Rockets.

Laffy Taffy

This week, teachers can receive complimentary Tropical Care Packages with Laffy Taffy's newest flavors. They can also enter for a chance to win $5,000 for a tropical vacation. Laffy Taffy will have daily giveaways -- we recommend signing in early because the company runs out quick.

Marble Slab Creamery

is offering teachers a buy one get one free small ice cream from May 2 through May 6. Teachers must present their ID.

Mattress Firm

Teachers and other school faculty can get a 10% to 20% discount at Mattress Firm. They'll need to get verified through SheerID and then they'll receive a single-use coupon code that can be used in-store or online.

Potbelly

For National Teacher Appreciation Week, Potbelly is offering teachers a free cookie or regular size fountain drink with an entree purchase. Teacher ID is required.

Samsung

Samsung is offering teachers up to 30% off on laptops, tablets, smartphones and more when shopping on its website. It's through the .

Sonic Drive-In

Teachers and other school faculty on May 3 can get a free cheeseburger with a purchase at Sonic. To be eligible, you must be enrolled in the Sonic Teachers' Circle rewards program.

