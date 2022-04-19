Guy Sees 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in Theaters 292 Times, Breaks Record

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Lots of people saw Spider-Man: No Way Home, the ambitious, crowd-pleasing cap on Tom Holland's first trilogy of Spidey films. But no one watched Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suit up together in theaters as many times as Ramiro Alanis, a dedicated Florida moviegoer who sat through 292 viewings of the flick all the way through, with no bathroom breaks during each individual showing.

Guinness World Records announced last week that Alanis had broken the record for "most cinema productions attended of the same film." Alanis held the record back in 2019, a feat he achieved by watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times, but he lost the title in 2021 to a persistent watcher of Kaamelott: The First Chapter.

Alanis, a personal trainer, viewed Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters between December 16, 2021 and March 15, 2022. He sat for five screenings each day during the first few weeks of his journey, according to Guinness. For a movie to count toward his total, Alanis couldn't take bathroom breaks or engage in other activities like looking at his phone or napping. He had to watch each screening of No Way Home until the credits stopped rolling, with a theater attendant issuing a statement confirming Ramiro was watching the film throughout.

By the end of his run, Alanis had powered through headaches and "pretty much" memorized the movie's dialogue. He estimates that he spent around $3,400 on movie tickets. Now that he's seen the flick nearly 300 times, one could argue he's in a unique position to answer the age old question: Who is the best Spider-Man?

If he had to choose, it's "Andrew Garfield and his redemption arc," he told Guinness.