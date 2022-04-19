Public Transit Mask Mandate You Missed the Tax Deadline: What to Do Verizon Named Fastest Broadband Provider PS5 Restock Tracker Natalie Portman is the New Thor Doctor 'Holoported' to Space Station
Featured Entertainment Sports Fashion Internet Culture
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses for up to 70% Off Today

Snatch a pair of shades for summer at a serious discount right now.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
Deal
Savings
Price

It's nearly time to bust out the shades and if you're looking for a sweet deal on a pair of designer specs, Woot.com has a sprawling sale on sunglasses including Ray-Ban, Oakley and Rebecca Minkoff eyewear. Some pairs are down as much as 70% and include free shipping for Amazon Prime members. 

Find our picks below and shop the full sunglasses sale here. Stock appears limited as some styles have already sold out.

Ray-Ban Men's Aviator Sunglasses: $60

Save $90
Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban thick aviators are unquestionably cool and they're more than half off right now.

$60 at Woot

Oakley Men's Valve Polarized Sunglasses: $61

Save $74
Oakley

These classic Oakley wraparounds are down 55% right now. 

$61 at Woot

Oakley Catalyst Sunglasses: $66

Save $79
Oakley

Oakley has some other styles besides the signature including these sharp wayfarer-esque frames. They're labeled as women's but look pretty unisex to me. 

$66 at Woot

Oakley Men's Sliver XL Polarized Sunglasses: $61

Save $92
Oakley

These matt grey shades with iridium lenses make a serious statement.

See at Woot

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Stevie Aviators: $66

Save $92
Rebecca Minkoff

You can't go wrong with the classic aviator.

$66 at Woot