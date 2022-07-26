Gorgeous US Postage Stamp Honors James Webb Space Telescope

Soon, you'll be able to send your bills into space. Well, not quite. But the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's most powerful telescope ever, will be honored with a Forever stamp from the US Postal Service, and the USPS released a preview of it on Tuesday.

The striking and colorful stamp features an artist's digitally created depiction of the telescope against a dazzling starscape and displays an image of a star and distant space taken by the telescope early in its mission, "brilliantly confirming the perfect alignment of the telescope's 18 mirror segments," USPS said in a statement.

The stamp will be released on Sept. 8. Preorders begin Aug. 8.

Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current first-class mail one-ounce price.