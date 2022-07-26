Best 75-inch TV PlayStation Plus Review MacBook: Air M2 vs. Air M1 Best Fitness Trackers $150 Off a Great Chromebook RedMagic 7S Pro's Top Feature $60 Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Prime Video: Top TV Shows
Culture

Gorgeous US Postage Stamp Honors James Webb Space Telescope

The stamp features an artist's digitally created depiction of the telescope against a dazzling starscape.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper headshot
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
webb-stamp-square.png

Soon, you'll be able to send your bills into space. Well, not quite. But the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's most powerful telescope ever, will be honored with a Forever stamp from the US Postal Service, and the USPS released a preview of it on Tuesday.

The striking and colorful stamp features an artist's digitally created depiction of the telescope against a dazzling starscape and displays an image of a star and distant space taken by the telescope early in its mission, "brilliantly confirming the perfect alignment of the telescope's 18 mirror segments," USPS said in a statement.

The stamp will be released on Sept. 8. Preorders begin Aug. 8.

Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current first-class mail one-ounce price.

Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

See all photos

Astronomy Photo Contest Finalists Will Take Your Breath Away

See all photos