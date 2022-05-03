Google Doodle for Teacher Appreciation Day Inspired by the Tools for Learning

Google is celebrating educators on Tuesday with a Doodle for Teacher Appreciation Day, part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 2-6 this year.

The Doodle, which highlights the tools of learning, was created with inspiration from the 2022 State Teachers of the Year. Google's Erich Nagler, who created the Doodle, talked with the teachers about their careers and life in the classroom, with some even sketching out their own ideas for a teacher appreciation Doodle.

"One quote from our brainstorm that stuck with me was, 'Teachers empower students with tools to share their ideas,'" wrote Nagler in a blog post about the Doodle on Tuesday. "So I tried to create a still-life of all these various tools of learning around the teacher's desk and chalkboard."

Google also shared a post from Kurt Russell, a history teacher from Oberlin High School in Ohio named 2022 National Teacher of the Year, about the importance of teachers and their ability to change lives.

Russell said the State Teachers of the Year came together as a community to work on the Doodle, adding "I hope all the other teachers who see it on today's homepage feel seen and celebrated."