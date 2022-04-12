Google Doodle Celebrates Opera Star Montserrat Caballé's 89th Birthday

Google

Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates Grammy Award-winning soprano Montserrat "La Superba" Caballé, marking what would have been the opera star's 89th birthday.

Caballé was born in Barcelona, Spain, on April 12, 1933, and built a career spanning seven decades that included more than 3,800 live performances across the globe, a Grammy Award for best classical vocal performance in 1968 and a duet with Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury in 1987. The soprano performed works by Puccini, Verdi, Rossini, Bellini, among others, and was known for her powerful voice and ability to sing for a variety of different roles in multiple styles. Caballé died in Barcelona in October 2018 at the age of 85.

The Google Doodle features Caballé in a purple dress adorned with a bouquet of red roses, holding a red fan. The Doodle's reach includes the United States as well as Spain and a handful of other countries in Europe.