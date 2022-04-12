Apple Watch Won't Add Blood Pressure Monitor Till 2024 FDA Approves Fitbit's AFib Detection Tesla Roadster Reservations Installing an EV Charger at Home Waffle Is Better Than Wordle Google Doodle Celebrates Opera Star
Google Doodle Celebrates Opera Star Montserrat Caballé's 89th Birthday

The Barcelona-born opera singer rose to international stardom after a 1965 performance at Carnegie Hall and even recorded a duet with Queen's Freddie Mercury.

Attila Tomaschek
Montserrat "La Superba" Caballé was known for her powerful voice.

Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates Grammy Award-winning soprano Montserrat "La Superba" Caballé, marking what would have been the opera star's 89th birthday. 

Caballé was born in Barcelona, Spain, on April 12, 1933, and built a career spanning seven decades that included more than 3,800 live performances across the globe, a Grammy Award for best classical vocal performance in 1968 and a duet with Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury in 1987. The soprano performed works by Puccini, Verdi, Rossini, Bellini, among others, and was known for her powerful voice and ability to sing for a variety of different roles in multiple styles. Caballé died in Barcelona in October 2018 at the age of 85.

The Google Doodle features Caballé in a purple dress adorned with a bouquet of red roses, holding a red fan. The Doodle's reach includes the United States as well as Spain and a handful of other countries in Europe.

