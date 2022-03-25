Get Ready for Spring With These Fashion, Jewelry and Travel Deals That Save You Up to 30%

Deal Savings Price







Spring is a time of renewal and if you're going back to work or attending get-togethers again, you can do it in style with a wardrobe refresh from Forever 21. Grab the earrings or necklaces to go with your new look from the sale at Blue Nile. Trying to save money for your next trip? Booking.com has got your back with some discounted hotel deals. Finally, if you're prepping the home for Easter, be sure to check out JoAnn for some deals on crafts and decorations.

A go-to store for all things fun, chic and affordable, Forever 21, is offering up to 30% off its clothing during the Spring Break Deals event. Online shoppers can get an additional 30% off selected sale items when they use code EXTRA30. What you need to know: The code only works when you shop online or via the store's app on items tagged with Use Code: Extra30. This offer ends March 30. No code is needed when you shop the Spring Break Deals sale.

One of the best places to buy jewelry online is Blue Nile. Right now, customers can save up to 30% on their purchase and get free shipping during the Jewelry for Any Occasion sale. Use code BN2022 at checkout What you need to know: This code will only work on select items that are part of the sale. All items come with free shipping and a 30-day free return. Orders over $1,000 also qualify for free overnight shipping. This offer ends March 27.

Plan your next trip with Booking.com and get up to 15% off all of the sites Getaway Deals when you book hotels between April 4 and Sept. 30, 2022. No code is needed. What you need to know: These Getaway deals discounts apply to the original price of a room before taxes and fees and can't be combined with other discounts. We're seeing stays in Orlando for as low as $44 a night and Las Vegas from $39 a night. Most reservations come with free cancellation so you could lock in prices now and cancel later should you change your mind.

When it comes to all things arts and crafts, there's no better place to shop than Joann. Right now you can get $3 shipping and up to 30% off your entire order of regularly priced items when you use code SAVE30SPRING. Alternatively, you can also get up to 60% off select items during its Daffodil Dash Sale. What you need to know: The code is good for products that are at full price; sale items or markdowns will not qualify. Shipping is also free for orders over $60. Offer ends March 26.

