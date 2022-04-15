COVID-19 Breath Test Elon Musk and Twitter: What to Know Toyota Confirms Supra Manual Should You Be Worried About Bird Flu? Nintendo Switch Online: Mario Golf Joins N64 Library Russia's War on Ukraine
Find Spring Savings With These Easter Weekend Deals

Be sure to take advantage of the Easter specials and discount codes going on this month.

Easter Sunday is almost upon us. Whether you're hunting eggs or hunting deals, there is plenty to be grateful for thanks to these Easter sales and money-saving codes. We've picked out a few offers below, but be sure to check out the rest of the weekend's deals.

1-800-Flowers

Get 20% off Easter Flowers & Gifts with code EASTERBUNNY
1-800-Flowers

Near or far, share the Easter joy with 1-800-Flowers. Order gifts and flowers for delivery or pickup from your local stores. Use code EASTERBUNNY to get 20% off this weekend.

See at 1-800-Flowers

Ashley Furniture

Get up to 10% off with code SITE10
Ashley Furniture

Shop everything you need for spring this weekend at Ashley Furniture and you can save up to 10% off sitewide with code SITE10.

See at Ashley Furniture

H&M

Get up to 60% off during the Spring Sale
H&M

Set yourself up for spring with the new markdown discount where you can get up to 60% off select H&M wear. No code is needed.

See at H&M

Hostgator

Get 90% off Web Hosting with code: HAPPYEASTER2022
HostGator

Get web hosting that scales with your need at HostGator. Now up to 90% off with code HAPPYEASTER2022. Plans start at just $2.75 a month.

See at HostGator

