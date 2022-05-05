Final Chance for Mother's Day Gifts: 30% Off Flowers, Jewelry and Gift Cards

This story is part of Mother's Day Gift Guide. CNET editors round up the hottest gadgets for Mom this year.

Mother's Day is this weekend and if you're still searching for a gift, we're here to help. Find great deals with these last-minute gifts that offer next-day delivery and are sure to delight dear old mom.

Proflowers You can never go wrong with flowers, especially when they offer next-day shipping and up to 30% off when you use codes like MOMDAY15 or MOMDAY30. Let the pros at Proflowers prepare the perfect bouquet while you bask in the glory of delivering it. We recommend the Picnic Tulips (starting at $39) or the Mother's Day Dozen Roses and Chocolate (starting at $53).

Edible Arrangements If your mom has a sweet tooth, Edible Arrangement has the perfect gifts. The Mother's Day Dessert Bundle ($55 after savings) is packed with chocolate-dipped strawberries, cookies and cakes that she won't be able to resist. Edible Arrangements is still offering $10 off orders over $30 when you use the code MOM10. Next-day shipping and local pickup are available.

Blue Nile Wondering what to get the woman who has everything? She will never turn down jewelry. Especially when these fancy pieces come with free overnight shipping, return and are now up to 50% off when you use code BLUE2022. Splurge on mom with these Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace ($193) from Blue Nile, perfect for a night out or just Sunday brunch. Find more details here.

adidas Got yourself one of those active moms who care about their health? Get her gym-ready with one of these Adidas gift cards. Right now you can get $10 off when you buy a $50 gift card, effectively a 25% saving. The offer is limited to five per order. Give Mom the freedom to choose from Adidas's huge line of shoes and fitness apparel.

