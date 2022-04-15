Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter for $43B Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Elon Musk on TED Jack Dorsey's NFT Flops Wordle Archive Is Shutting Down
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Under Armour Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Workout Gear

Take your athletic gear to the next level with this sale.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
red under armour shoes
Under Armour

Under Armour is offering 50% off spring workout gear for adults and kids through April 17. There are over 2,000 items on sale so everyone can purchase something at a bargain. Considering that Under Armour is usually a bit expensive, getting trendy and high-quality clothes for half off is fantastic for you and your pockets. 

With this deal, you'll get athletic and athleisure wear options, as well as shoes and socks, available in various price ranges that can fit anyone's budget and clothing needs. Women's and men's clothing have the biggest selection overall, but women will have more options between the categories. Kids' categories include sporty apparel, such as bike shorts, tank tops and shorts. And unisex clothing has accessories that will work for anyone. 

