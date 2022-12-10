This Watch Will Steal the Show on Christmas Day

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

No matter how big your holiday shopping budget is, there's one thing money can't buy, and that's time. But you can give your perpetually late loved ones the next best thing, and that's the gift of an elegant watch that'll keep them on schedule while elevating their daily 'fits.

Enter Citizen's PCAT Atomic Timekeeping watch, which I'm snagging on sale for my husband this year. It's our first holiday as a married couple so I figured I'd splurge, and this timepiece is just the thing. I love the chunky size, mixed metals and the sleek face, all of which make it perfect for a fancier occasion or daily wear.

Why it's a great gift: This watch is elegant enough to dazzle, but it's not too over the top, so it's still practical and reliable. Plus, with this specific model, you don't need to worry about recharging watch batteries, syncing across time zones, or getting it waterlogged above 200 meters. The PCAT watch does it all -- which is great for my travel-centric partner. No, it's not more hours in the day, but it sure is a great way to keep your giftee on time while looking fashionable.

What you'll pay: This two-toned PCAT Atomic Timekeeping watch is usually $695, but gifters can snag it for 20% off (or $556) this holiday season, proving there's truly no better time to buy it.