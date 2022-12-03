Gifts Under $30 Gifts Under $50 iPhone Emergency SOS Saves Man MyHeritage 'Time Machine' Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer White Bald Eagle Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Black Hole's 1,000 Trillion Suns
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
This is paid content. It was written and produced in collaboration with the sponsor. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Culture Fashion

These Boots Are the Must-Have Shoes of the Season

Toms Charlie boots are stylish, easy to wear all day and, most importantly, a gift that gives back.

Kellie McGahn headshot
Kellie McGahn

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

A good-looking ankle boot is an absolute must in any woman's wardrobe: They're timeless and so easy to style. And Toms Charlie boot gives me everything I'm looking for in an ankle boot.

Why it's a great gift: Boots can vary a lot in quality, not to mention comfort. Luckily, Toms has a longstanding reputation for making comfortable shoes. These Charlie boots have a heel that's only three-quarters of an inch high, which makes them a great option for wearing all day long. They slip on and off easily too, which is something I always look for in my daily shoes. 

The Charlie boots come in three colors, in both leather and suede finishes. They will keep you cozy paired with jeans and a long coat in the cooler months. I also find that they work in the warmer months for dressing up shorts. Versatility is key when it comes to a wardrobe staple!

My favorite part about giving Toms shoes for the holidays is that it's a gift that gives back. For every purchase, Toms donates a third of its profits for grassroots good, including helping to fund access to mental health resources. 

What you'll pay: Toms Charlie boots currently retail for $120. 

Toms Charlie boots
$120 at Toms