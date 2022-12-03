These Boots Are the Must-Have Shoes of the Season

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

A good-looking ankle boot is an absolute must in any woman's wardrobe: They're timeless and so easy to style. And Toms Charlie boot gives me everything I'm looking for in an ankle boot.

Why it's a great gift: Boots can vary a lot in quality, not to mention comfort. Luckily, Toms has a longstanding reputation for making comfortable shoes. These Charlie boots have a heel that's only three-quarters of an inch high, which makes them a great option for wearing all day long. They slip on and off easily too, which is something I always look for in my daily shoes.

The Charlie boots come in three colors, in both leather and suede finishes. They will keep you cozy paired with jeans and a long coat in the cooler months. I also find that they work in the warmer months for dressing up shorts. Versatility is key when it comes to a wardrobe staple!

My favorite part about giving Toms shoes for the holidays is that it's a gift that gives back. For every purchase, Toms donates a third of its profits for grassroots good, including helping to fund access to mental health resources.

What you'll pay: Toms Charlie boots currently retail for $120.