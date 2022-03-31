Take an Extra 20% Off Select Items at Kohl's Right Before Easter

Kohl's

Kohl's is back with a sale right in time for Easter. When you use the offer code SHOP20 you'll receive an extra select items. While there could be another sale closer to Easter, which is April 17 this year, this deal is still worth checking out, because you're getting additional savings on a current sale.

There are quite a few products on sale, from categories including home, clothing, kids and accessories. So you can tackle this sale based on what you need for your upcoming Easter celebration, but I recommend you focus on clothing, accessories and home. If you're shopping for clothes, you have options for both adults and children. Adult clothing at Kohl's can be hit or miss in style and quality, but kids always need new stuff, so grabbing a couple affordable outfits could be worth it based on the prices alone.

Where this sale shines is really in the accessories and home categories. You'll find affordable accessories including purses, sunglasses, ties, wallets and more. A few cute Disney products caught my eye, including this and this .

While I wouldn't suggest getting kitchen and household tools here (you can get those elsewhere), bed and bath products including these and these could be nice additions to your home. There are some candles and other decor that are worth a look too. But don't wait too long to get any of these deals, because this sale ends April 3.