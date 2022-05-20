Summer Skin Care Savings: Get Up to 30% Off at Glossier

Is your skin ready for summer? Many retailers are discounting products that promote brighter and healthier skin this season. Beauty company Glossier is one them, with a 30% off sale going on through May 31.

Not sure where to start? This ($40) is great to care for your skin -- it includes a creamy gel cleanser to wash away dirt, a lightweight moisturizer for hydration and a soothing balm to nourish lips. People with ($50), which replaces the moisturizer with an even more hydrating cream. Folks on the other end of the oil spectrum can check out the ($45), which swaps out the cleanser for a lighter and more clarifying one.

No matter your routine, it's always a good idea to use sunscreen, such as ($25). This water-based gel sunscreen goes well with makeup and won't leave a greasy residue behind. Other items on sale include , and . All these beauty products are made in-house by Glossier.

If you have a different preferred beauty brand, don't miss out on other sales this month. For example, during the , you can get up to 50% off a variety of beauty and hair care products until May 28.

