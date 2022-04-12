Snag Up to 40% Off Nail Care During Londontown's Spring Savings Event

Londontown

Mother's Day is a few weeks away, but May 8 will be here before you know it. When the time comes, you'll want to give your mother the best present ever, and sometimes that's a useful beauty item. If you have or know a mother who would appreciate great nail care products, take advantage of Londontown's spring savings event, which offers up to nail favorites. There's also a 2 for $30 offer on illuminating nail concealers.

Londontown is a brand I've previously used and praised for its color, effectiveness and longevity. Many of the colors are extremely vibrant and appropriate for the spring season (and summer). But nail polish isn't the only thing available during this sale. To get the most out of this deal, go for products with obvious price reductions. For $28, you can grab a to soften hands, or for $45 you can get a to pamper the mom in your life with a foot scrub and balm.

If you buy nail polish, be sure to get the to help prepare and protect nails before and after application. If the mom in your life has been complaining about brittle nails, pick up a . If you want to give Mom more options, consider purchasing a polish collection, such as the for $27, rather than individual polishes. This sale is only valid through April 25, so take advantage of it now.