Snag an Extra 70% Off Markdowns at PacSun

PacSun is a brand that excels at California laid back style and today, if you want to get easy, carefree clothing you can get it for an additional .

Although it's not yet obvious when the sale will come to an end, it's likely to be this week, if not today. There are clothes options for both adults and kids in feminine and masculine styles. And similar to other clothing retailers, PacSun does have a unisex category, but those items are not on sale. That said, clothes are what you make of them, so if you find something in either category and wear it, you can make it unisex yourself. Sale prices are at all time lows for select items starting at $5 for kids, while adults start at $6 for masculine clothing and $8 for feminine clothing.

As for sizes, those vary widely. Some items start at XXS and only go up to XL. Other styles start at size 4 and go all the way up to 32 in some cases. Unfortunately, anyone in need of larger sizes won't find much. If the items on sale in the 70% off deal don't speak to you, there are other PacSun deals happening right now. The first one is a flash sale for and the other flash sale is for bikinis with free shipping. If you want and of these deals, head over to PacSun before they end.