Shop Up to 25% Off Fashion, 20% Off Beauty and More at Verishop

From now through June 22, you can save up to at Verishop in honor of the retailer's birthday. Verishop is an online site that specializes in products from independent brands and creators. If you're a fan of small or well-known designers, all you need to do is use the code BIRTHDAY22 to shop at this sale.

Verishop's bargains on beauty and home tend to be the most affordable, while clothing tends to be more pricey. But they're aren't a ton of apparel and accessories on sale today, so if you're willing to splurge, fashion is particularly attractive this time around. You can snag active wear and casual wear items such as this $11 and there are more luxe apparel and accessories on sale, too.

Some items won't get discounted using the BIRTHDAY22 code. And since there are no tags on items to let you know what gets a markdown, I tested it out myself. From what I can tell, fashion (likely not all) prices are already discounted, so the code doesn't work. However, a lot of beauty and home products will work with the code.

There are a lot of brands on sale at Verishop worth checking out. So, head over to the site for more.

Fashion deals







20% off beauty







20% off all home