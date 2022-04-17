Shop Spring Savings at Kohl's One-Day Easter Flash Sale

SOPA Images/Getty images

Summer is just around the corner, giving you a perfect excuse to upgrade your wardrobe. And today only, Kohl's has an opportunity for you to pick up some great new outfits for less. As a part of its one-day Easter Flash Sale, Kohl's is offering 25% select off clothes, shoes and more sitewide with the promo code MY25. Plus, free shipping on all orders, no minimum purchase required. There are some exclusions, including items already discounted, as well as select electronics and premium brands like Columbia, Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger and more (you can see a full list of exclusions here), but this is a great opportunity to refresh your summer look on a budget.

Shorts are a summer staple, and you can never have too many pairs. These are casual pair that are great for tons of different summer activities, from backyard barbeques to lounging by the beach, and right now you can snag a pair for just $32. Or If you're something that's got a little more flair, you can grab this for just $26. It's machine washable, has two pockets and is a great fit for Sunday brunch with friends.

There's more than just clothes on sale, too. If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor patio for cozy Friday night fires, you can also shop discounts on outdoor furniture and accessories. This can create a shady oasis in your backyard, and you can pick it up for $135, $45 off from the original price. Or you can grab these for a pop of color for just $13 each. They also come with a special offer where you can buy one and get the second for half off, a deal that you can use with the 25% flash sale discount for some serious savings.