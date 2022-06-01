Shop Early Father's Day Savings With Up to 53% Off Watches From Hugo, Bulova and More

Father's Day is just a few weeks away, and if you're not sure what to get your dad (or the fatherly figure in your life) this year, you can't go wrong with a wristwatch. It's a timeless choice, and something he can wear everyday to remind him of you. And right now, you can shop a variety of different watches from Fossil, Hugo, Bulova and more on sale for up to 53% off. There isn't a clear-cut expiration on these discounts, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. If you're committed to snagging one of these stylish watches at a discount, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

You'll find watches for every style and budget at this sale, so you can get your dad something as unique as he is. If your dad likes to keep it simple, you can grab this sleek, minimalist on sale for $87, $73 off the usual price. It features a stainless steel case and band with striking red details, and is water-resistant up to 165 feet. Or, if your dad is the athletic type, you could grab him this , which is currently $26 off, dropping the price down to just $49. The bright red case and band make it a standout accessory, and the three-hand design makes it easy to track your pace during workouts.

And if you're looking to go all-out this Father's Day, this is over half off right now, so you can pick it up for $284. It features a rose-gold plated finish, which contrasts with the dark carbon-fiber watch face, and three-prong quartz crystal movement provides unrivaled accuracy.