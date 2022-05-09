Score Two Rings for $39 at Groove Life

Rings are a great symbol of connection and love. They're even fashionable. However, traditional rings are typically expensive and if they get caught on something, they can hurt you too. If you're in search of a ring that lasts, doesn't snag and still beautiful to wear, then this deal at Groove Life will help. Right now, there is a deal where you can get .

Almost every ring on sale are best-sellers and highly rated. A there are several choices for both men and women. There are stackables, camo, solid, metallic and other options that will work for just about anyone. The difference between Groove Life's traditional rings and its Zeus options is in its design. Zeus rings are three rings fused into one to keep it durable, but allows it to break if needed.

If you already have Groove Life rings, you can check out the rest of the brand's deals including two watch bands for $49 or two belts for $99.

While these deals are a part of it's Mother's Day sale, it's still available to you, so grab few rings or Groove Life's other accessories while you can.