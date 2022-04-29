Score Savings on J.Crew Factory Apparel With These Three Deals Today

J.Crew Factory is back with three brand new sales on apparel for adults and kids right in time for the summer. The first deal is up to , while the second deal gives you an using the code HELLOSALE. Both of these offers run through May 3.

The last offer is an orders of $100 and 20% off $125 or more using the code NEW4YOU through April 30.

Here's how these offers work: The up to 50% off deal is the offer you'll want to shop for if you want a discount on current spring and summer styles. The extra 50% off deal are styles that are either going out of season or basics (the sale on these items are final). And the 15 to 20% off offer are for new arrivals.

You may be wondering whether you can stack these deals together. And you absolutely can. After testing both codes, I've found that unlike other retailers, you don't have to shop for any of these deals separately, so you can add everything you want in the cart and checkout once you use both promo codes.

While there are a lot of options to choose from, the upside is that there are so many ways to save. And considering J.Crew Factory is still affordable and look as good as the more expensive J.Crew options, you won't feel like you're missing out on the latest fashion.