Score Daily Steals During Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty

Ulta Beauty's 21 days of beauty sale started yesterday with a bang with 50% off must-haves, including Anastasia Beverly Hills and Beauty Blender. But the deals don't end there, because today's deals includes Smashbox primers, Nudies nudestix, Peach & Lily and Crepe Erase all for 50% off. Plus, diamond and platinum members will get free shipping with any beauty steal purchase.
The first week of beauty products are all popular brands, with some premium items you should grab if you can. Here is what you can expect this week:
Tuesday
- Clinique high impact mascara: $11
- Beauty Bakerie lip whip: $9 to $10
- SeroVital hgh dietary supplement: $49
- Corsrk advanced snail 96 mucin power essence and advanced snail 92 all in one cream: $13
- LashFood phyto-medic natural eyelash: $39
Wednesday
- StriVectin super-c retinol brighten & correct Vitamin C serum: $36
- Elemis pro-collagen marine cream: $45
- Conscious Beauty: $12 to $25
Thursday
- Tarte maracuja juicy lip balm: $11
- KVD Beauty tattoo liner: $12
- Stila one step correct: $18
- Peter Thomas Roth max complexion correction pads: $23
- Kiehl's ulta-brightening essentials: $34
- DHC deep cleansing oil: $14.50
Friday
- IT Cosmetics confidence in a cream anti-aging moisturizer: $25
- Dermalogica powerbright dark spot serum: $48
- Multi Brands select skincare tools: $14 to $80
- Multi Brands women founded brands: $8 to $20
- Plus a surprise beauty steal revealed on March 18
Saturday
- Clinique dramatically different moisturizers: $16
- Lancôme idole eau de parfum fragrance: $16 to $65
- Ofta highlighters: $35 to $40
- Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily foaming cleanser: $22
- Plus a surprise beauty steal revealed on March 19