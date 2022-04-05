Score Up to 70% Off New Markdowns at Free People

Free People

Free People has a new deal for anyone who adores the brand and wants to save some money on its latest fashions. Right now, there are new markdowns on women's clothes for up to .

Although there is no set end date, I recommend that you shop for whatever you want in the next few days. Free People, in my opinion, is a combination between PacSun and Urban Outfitters, but geared toward a slightly older demographic (late 20s to early 30s). You'll find similar crop tops, dresses, shirts and pants on sale, as with other basic items of women's clothing. What makes Free People different is that the brand caters to bohemian styles.

There are over 200 things on sale, with prices starting at $20. Jackets are the most expensive, with this priced at $500. While this patchwork leather jacket may be beyond reach for most of us, it would look great with other laid-back styles you'd see at a large music festival like Coachella or Lollapalooza. That said, there are more options available at a variety of pricing points that would work for any situation and fit diverse body sizes, too.