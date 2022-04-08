Score 20% Off a Purchase of $75 or More at H&M

H&M

H&M doesn't run deals everyday. But if you've been waiting for one to come around, here's your chance to for H&M members through April 8. If you need to become a member, it's free and you can sign up for it here. Plus, you'll get free shipping, too.

Unlike some other retailer deals, this one can be combined with an additional promotion (more on that shortly). In women's, prices start at the low price of $3 for and $4 for this . On the opposite end, the most expensive item are these for $349. If men's clothes are more your style, socks start at $4, while essential T-shirts are $6. And the most anyone would spend on one item in the men's category is $349 for an .

Kids clothes have really great deals for spring and summer, as well. There are two-piece cotton sets for girls with and for boys. And should you want more savings in your pocket (who doesn't), there's a spring sale for up to 50% off hundreds of styles with even more affordable prices, and an option to buy home essentials that won't go over $40.

All you need to do is make sure that what you shop for is tagged "20% off $75 + free shipping" for the discount to work. If you want to take advantage of this deal, head over to H&M for more.