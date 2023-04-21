Save the Earth While Saving Your Feet With These Shoes

With Earth Day being this month, take some time to really examine the products you're buying. Shopping sustainably means to shop businesses that actively are trying to reduce their carbon emissions and make their products in as environmentally friendly ways as possible. Many businesses are now trying to find ways to make their products as environmentally friendly as possible.

One of my favorite businesses actively trying to help the environment with every sale is footwear brand Reef. Since its founding in 1984, Reef has dedicated their business to saving the beaches and uses mainly recycled materials for all their products.

Reef recently collaborated with Sanctuary and released their Reef x Sanctuary Collection line which features Reef's signature Vista Hi sandal in 12 unique colors meant to match your Zodiac sign. Being born in November, of course I needed to get the Scorpio sandals. In person, the sandals looked just as celestial as they did online. I've spent the past week wearing them and can say with 100% certainty that these will be the only pair of sandals I need the whole summer. The shoes are well cushioned and add a little bit of height which is perfect for those on the shorter side like myself. Overall, the Vista Hi sandals are extremely comfortable and at $70 they aren't as expensive as other sustainably made shoes on the market.