Save Over $100 on MKF Collection Handbags at MorningSave

Have you been looking for a new fashion dupe to add to your collection? If you're a fan of Michael Kors but don't want to spend those prices, you should check out the MKF collection on MorningSave with prices starting as low as $25.
What's a dupe? It depends on the person. Some people see dupes as fakes, while others see them as low-cost, comparable alternatives to expensive items. I take the latter position. In fact, dupes have always been a thing (and truth be told, dupes are everywhere).
The collection has over 20 handbags to choose from. The bag I tried was the MKF Collection Rose briefcase for $39. It's sturdy and holds my computer and its components well. It's made with vegan leather, and it doesn't feel thin or poorly made. While I couldn't find an exact match on Michael Kors, there are tons of options I can point to that will save you over $100, and many are made with vegan leather, too.
Want a $358 Rhea medium logo backpack? Try this MKF Collection magnolia convertible backpack instead. While the MKF Collection backpack isn't as colorful as the Rhea, both have zippered pockets and shoulder straps. And as a bonus, the MKF backpack comes with a coin purse. So for just $39, you'll still get a nice backpack for $319 less.
Another good fashion dupe is this MKF Collection Dixie phone crossbody bag for $25 -- you score a vegan leather bag with color-block and gold tone finish that's cheaper than the Carmen small color-block faux leather phone crossbody bag for $139. And if you want a larger crossbody bag, the last dupe you should check out is the Georgina crossbody for $25, which is $124 less than the Ginny medium leather crossbody bag. The colors are slightly different, but the styles are pretty close, and the MKF Collection version will work well with any outfit.
Fashion dupes are a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for less, and this entire MKF collection lets you do it in style.