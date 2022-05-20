Save Over $100 on MKF Collection Handbags at MorningSave

Have you been looking for a new fashion dupe to add to your collection? If you're a fan of Michael Kors but don't want to spend those prices, you should check out the on MorningSave with prices starting as low as $25.

What's a dupe? It depends on the person. Some people see dupes as fakes, while others see them as low-cost, comparable alternatives to expensive items. I take the latter position. In fact, dupes have always been a thing (and truth be told, dupes are everywhere).

The collection has over 20 handbags to choose from. The bag I tried was the for $39. It's sturdy and holds my computer and its components well. It's made with vegan leather, and it doesn't feel thin or poorly made. While I couldn't find an exact match on Michael Kors, there are tons of options I can point to that will save you over $100, and many are made with vegan leather, too.

Want a $358 ? Try this instead. While the MKF Collection backpack isn't as colorful as the Rhea, both have zippered pockets and shoulder straps. And as a bonus, the MKF backpack comes with a coin purse. So for just $39, you'll still get a nice backpack for $319 less.

Another good fashion dupe is this for $25 -- you score a vegan leather bag with color-block and gold tone finish that's cheaper than the for $139. And if you want a larger crossbody bag, the last dupe you should check out is the for $25, which is $124 less than the . The colors are slightly different, but the styles are pretty close, and the MKF Collection version will work well with any outfit.

Fashion dupes are a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for less, and this entire MKF collection lets you do it in style.