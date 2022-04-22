Save on Handbags, Wallets and More During Kate Spade's Designer Sale

Kate Spade

Kate Spade is back with a new sale on items that you won't want to miss out on. This isn't a "traditional" sale that you'll see visibly announced on the site, but you will notice that there are new markdowns on for less. There's no end date, so if you happen to find something you like, don't hesitate buy it. But knowing that this soft sale is here, it signals to me that a new deal with potentially even more savings is coming up, likely for Mother's Day.

During this markdown designer sale you can grab over 500 items, including an (in orchid or duck green) for $149. There's the highly rated for $186 that features six card slots, a slip pocket and more, with a canvas and pebbled leather exterior. And you can even snag one of Kate Spade's more animalistic designs in this for $251.

Apart from handbags, there is also jewelry and apparel on sale. Some of the cheapest are PJ sets at $62 such as this in sizes extra-small to extra-large, which would make a great Mother's Day gift. If the items during this sale aren't your style, you can check out Coach Outlet's sale for up to , plus 15% off using the offer code FRIENDS15.