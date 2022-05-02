Save an Extra 25% on Women's Clothing at Under Armour

Under Armour has a deal that you don't want to miss on women's clothes. If you're a fan of Under Armour and want to stock up on anything from jogging pants and sports bras to shoes, you can shop now and get an extra using the code WOMEN25 through May 8, just in time for Mother's Day.

There's a lot to choose from during this sale, so act quickly if you want to take advantage of the savings. The women's , already $15, are further reduced to $11. You can pair those shorts with this for $15.

Shopping for shoes will come out a win, since there are 71 options to choose from. If you're looking for running shoes, these are $94 (beta tint/white only). But they're not just regular running shoes -- when connected to the UA Mapmyrun app (available for iOS and Android), you can track your metrics, get tips on better form and receive other support for your training plans.

