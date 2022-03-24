Refresh Your Work Style With up to 70% Off Apparel at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Some of us have returned to the office or are working a hybrid schedule, and I'm sure your clothes style and preferences have changed since early 2020. Now, you can get back into the best office-chic clothes with up to brands like Max Studio, Vince Camuto and more. Select items will also automatically get an extra 25% off (no coupon needed).

There isn't an end date for this deal, but the apparel is on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the best thing you can do is get what you can and also save items while you shop for future consideration. There are over 700 pieces of clothing available from business casual to formalwear (depending on how you dress it up).

If you wear masculine-presenting clothing you'll find polo shirts, button-ups and even suits. Feminine-presenting clothing options include cup sleeve blouses, ruffled maxi dresses and stretch knit pants. Accessories will net you earrings, reading glasses and totes, while shoes offer mules, oxfords, pumps and more.

Price-wise, feminine apparel starts at $4 and masculine clothing at $8. You'll find most of the items on sale in the $25 to $50 and $50 to $100 ranges. And while feminine clothing and accessories are more abundant, there's a solid amount of fairly priced masculine clothing.