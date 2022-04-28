Mother's Day Sale: Score 25% Off Sterling Forever Sitewide

With less than two weeks until Mother's Day (May 8), now is the perfect time to stock up on sterling silver jewelry. You can take advantage of a on the entire Sterling Forever site right now. Plus, you'll get free shipping, too.

Sterling Forever offers a variety of jewelry options and good balance between affordability and quality. And the best thing about the brand's jewelry is its durability.

You can get gold or silver necklaces, earrings and bracelets. You can find a wide range of designs, from basic staples to eye-catching styles. The $35 is the most cost-effective option. However, because ring sizes vary (and you might not know your mother's size), you can get the or for $35, both of which are also reasonably priced. Or you might consider getting a layered necklace or some of the brand's bolder jewelry, such as these $74 . The most expensive item is only $112, so you won't be spending much if you want to go all out.

While there is no set end date, the sale will likely end before Mother's Day, so take advantage while you can.