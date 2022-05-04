Mother's Day Sale: Enjoy 25% Off Select Styles at Michael Kors

Michael Kors has a new deal for your mom. Right now, select handbag, apparel, jewelry and more are . And if you use , you'll get your gift delivered on time for Mother's Day this Sunday.

Because there isn't a promotional code for anything on sale, the prices you see have already been reduced. Over 2,000 products are available, but purses are always the safest bet, because your mom's clothing and jewelry tastes are more likely to vary from brand to brand.

The bulk of the deals are in the $100 to $300 range, but if you have a smaller budget, there is plenty to find in the under $50 and $50 to $100 ranges too. This starting at $47, in chambray, is the most affordable choice. But if you want to get a mom something she can carry around with her, this starting at $69 will do the trick. The most you'll spend on one sale item is $249 on this .

Keep in mind that this offer is exclusively for items that are marked down in price. Otherwise, you won't be able to get a discount on it. This deal runs through May 10, so head over to Michael Kors before this offer ends.

