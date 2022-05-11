Moisturize and Style Your Hair With 50% Off Hair Care at Ulta Beauty

Since it's officially summer, there are retailers offering hair deals to help you achieve the perfect summer coif. And Ulta Beauty is no exception. Ulta's gorgeous hair event is back, with daily beauty steals. This event runs through May 28 and there's no code needed.

The Bed Head and Eva NYC offers from yesterday were 50% off, but the discounts don't stop there. Chi hair care, Wella and Bondi Boost products are available today for 50% off too. Because these are "one-day bargains," whatever is on sale that day is the only thing you can get for half off.

Deals from Madison Reed, Wet Brush, Pravana, Ouidad and more are available on Thursday and Friday. And on Saturday, there are discounts on Matrix, Relvon and Seen hair care as well.

Because and are both having hair care sales at the same time, you may be wondering where you should shop for products. It depends. If there's nothing on sale at Ulta Beauty that appeals to you, Sally Beauty will suffice for low cost items. And, Sephora's offer ends on May 13. So, right now, Ulta's sale is the best deal right now in terms of price and product variety.